In 2026 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-