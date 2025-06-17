In 2026 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-