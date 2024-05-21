HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Shine 100
BrandGemopaiHonda
Price₹ 79,999₹ 64,900
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsLong and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89377,436
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99964,900
RTO
06,692
Insurance
3,8945,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,664
Expert Rating
-

