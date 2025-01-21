In 2026 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Livo
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-