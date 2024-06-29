HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero Lectro Muv-E

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Muv-E Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Muv-e
BrandGemopaiHero Lectro
Price₹ 79,999₹ 61,999
Range100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsThrottle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesKM DISPLAY -S2
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah14.5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89365,470
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99961,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,471
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,407

