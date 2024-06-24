HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs F6i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax F6i
BrandGemopaiHero Lectro
Price₹ 79,999₹ 57,999
Range100 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg70 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsDetachable battery
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89361,406
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99957,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,407
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,319

