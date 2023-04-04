HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero Electric Optima E5

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Optima E5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Optima e5
BrandGemopaiHero Electric
Price₹ 79,999₹ 61,866
Range100 km/charge55 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5
STD
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm140 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg73 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsPC Head Lamp, Fancooled Charger, Regenerative braking, Aerodynamic Style
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89366,551
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99966,551
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,430

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual battery) electric scooters in India.
    Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here
    15 Mar 2023
    Hero Electric's upcoming electric scooter looks like an updated version of the Optima.
    Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15
    12 Mar 2023
