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Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero Electric Nyx

In 2026 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Nyx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Nyx
BrandGemopaiHero Electric
Price₹ 79,999₹ 0.62 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity36 Ah48 V
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm140 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg68 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsIntegrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89360,990
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99960,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,310

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