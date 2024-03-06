In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|54 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-