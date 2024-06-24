HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Passion Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Passion plus
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 76,301
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-75 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticConstant mesh, 4 speed
Starting
Push Button StartSelf (with i3S) & Kick
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Length
1800 mm1982 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg115 kg
Height
1060 mm1087 mm
Width
650 mm770 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalYes
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Display
YesAnalog
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah12V-3Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDYes
Headlight
LEDYes
Battery Type
Li-ionMF Battery
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89384,579
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99976,301
RTO
06,104
Insurance
3,8942,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,817

