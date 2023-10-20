HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Hf deluxe
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 59,998
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1800 mm1965 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg112 kg
Height
1060 mm1045 mm
Width
650 mm720 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89369,419
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99959,998
RTO
03,599
Insurance
3,8945,822
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,492
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable
Cons
Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

Hero HF Deluxe | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hero Splendor Plus | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC | Petrol | Manual79,911**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero HF Deluxe | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
TVS Sport | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
Hero HF Deluxe | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Honda SP 125 | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

