Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero HF 100

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Hf 100
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 59,018
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1800 mm1965 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg109 kg
Height
1060 mm1045 mm
Width
650 mm720 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsXSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89368,360
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99959,018
RTO
03,541
Insurance
3,8945,801
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,469

