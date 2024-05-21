In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 59,018
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-