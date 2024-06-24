HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Destini prime
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 79,999₹ 71,499
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-56 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1800 mm1809 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg115 kg
Height
1060 mm1154 mm
Width
650 mm729 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89383,285
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99971,499
RTO
05,719
Insurance
3,8946,067
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,790

