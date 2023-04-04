In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 54,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs NPS Cargo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Nps cargo
|Brand
|Gemopai
|HCD India
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 54,500
|Range
|100 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-