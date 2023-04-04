HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hayasa Ira choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hayasa Ira Price starts at Rs. 76,750 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Ira has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Ira Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Ira
BrandGemopaiHayasa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 76,750
Range100 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Ira
Hayasa Ira
STD
₹76,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW230 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1830 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1030 mm
Width
650 mm720 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah0.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89380,461
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99976,750
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,711
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,729

