Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs GT Force Vegas

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force Vegas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Vegas Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Vegas
BrandGemopaiGT Force
Price₹ 79,999₹ 55,555
Range100 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg88 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years5 years or 60,000 kilometers
Battery Capacity
36 Ah1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89355,555
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99955,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,194

