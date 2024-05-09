HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs GT Force Prime

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Prime
BrandGemopaiGT Force
Price₹ 79,999₹ 57,417
Range100 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.7-8 hours

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1800 mm1795 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg85 kg
Height
1060 mm1065 mm
Width
650 mm730 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.7-8 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree9 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsE -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years1 Years
Battery Capacity
36 Ah48 V / 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89360,764
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99957,417
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,306

