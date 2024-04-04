HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs Flying

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs GT Force Flying

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Flying has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Flying Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Flying
BrandGemopaiGT Force
Price₹ 79,999₹ 54,338
Range100 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 hours

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1750 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg82 kg
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Width
650 mm660 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree9 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsE -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V / 26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89357,685
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99954,338
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,239

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of AirCar flying car&nbsp;
    BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
    4 Apr 2024
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    File photo of AirCar flying car during the course of its maiden test flight in Slovakia.
    Ni hao, fly now: After dominating EV space, China sets sights on flying cars
    5 Apr 2024
    Bujji is a science-fiction robotic car that features as actor Prabhas' ride in the movie Kalki 2898 AD which got released across theatres in India on Thursday, June 27..
    Kalki flying car Bujji steals spotlight in Hyderabad: What is it all about?
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings.
    Watch: World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition takes wings
    27 Oct 2021
    The final unit of Mulsanne, a limited 6.75 Edition, will go to an undisclosed buyer in the US. Bentley's Flying Spur takes over as the company's flagship model.
    Watch: Bentley pays tribute to Mulsanne as it stops production of the iconic car
    26 Jun 2020
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Bentley Motors has introduced the new Flying Spur with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.
    Bentley Flying Spur goes green with hybrid avatar
    7 Jul 2021
    View all
     