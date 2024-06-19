HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Drive Plus has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Drive Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Drive plus
BrandGemopaiGT Force
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge100-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 hours

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW1200 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1800 mm1870 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg88 kg
Height
1060 mm1070 mm
Width
650 mm700 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree15 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsE -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V / 42 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,03,215
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,307

