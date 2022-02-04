HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Gravton quanta
BrandGemopaiGravton Motors
Price₹ 79,999₹ 99,000
Range100 km/charge160-320 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW4 KW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree26°
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,09,741
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,000
RTO
07,920
Insurance
3,8942,821
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,358

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
    Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
    4 Feb 2022
    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    The Gravton Quanta electric scooter has a full charge range of 150km.
    Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000
    23 Jul 2021
    View all
