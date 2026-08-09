In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Gracy i Comparison