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Gemopai Miso vs Zelio Eeva

In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Eeva Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso Eeva
BrandGemopaiZelio
Price₹ 44,000₹ 50,000
Range60-75 km/charge80-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.92 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeva
Zelio Eeva
Gel 60V 32Ah
₹50,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Gemopai Miso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Length
1500 mm-
Kerb Weight
45 kg80 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
620 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00053,277
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00050,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,145

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