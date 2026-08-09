In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Eeva Comparison