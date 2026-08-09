In 2026 Gemopai Miso or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Miso vs Shiga Comparison