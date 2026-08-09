In 2026 Gemopai Miso or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Miso vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Gemopai
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours