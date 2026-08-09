In 2026 Gemopai Miso or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Miso vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Gemopai
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours