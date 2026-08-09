hamburger icon

Gemopai Miso vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2026 Gemopai Miso or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Miso vs O3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso O3
BrandGemopaiWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 44,000₹ 55,900
Range60-75 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Gemopai Miso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg120 kg
Length
1500 mm1740 mm
Kerb Weight
45 kg43 kg
Height
1060 mm1040 mm
Width
620 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge70 km/charge
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped BikesElectric Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00060,847
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00055,900
RTO
03,354
Insurance
01,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,307

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers