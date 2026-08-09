In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.