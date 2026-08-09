In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Queen
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.