In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Enduro
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.