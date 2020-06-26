In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less