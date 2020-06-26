Saved Articles

Gemopai Miso vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Gemopai Miso
₹44,000
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy
₹31,880
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge60 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00031,880
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00031,880
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
945685

