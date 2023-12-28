In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less