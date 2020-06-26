Saved Articles

HT Auto
Miso vs Ujaas eGo T3

Gemopai Miso vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eGo T3
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge100 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00059,724
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00059,724
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,283

