In 2026 Gemopai Miso or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Miso vs XL100 Comparison