Gemopai Miso vs TVS Victor

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,244

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Photo of the V12 Aston Martin Vanquish that crashed in Melbourne. (Photo courtesy: police.vic.gov.au)
    Woman crashes Aston Martin worth half a million dollars, leaves owner behind
    20 Jun 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
      News

