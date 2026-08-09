In 2026 Gemopai Miso or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Miso vs Sport Comparison