Gemopai Miso vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00063,509
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00054,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,365

    Latest News

    Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
    Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
    24 Dec 2023
    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024.
    BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers
    11 Jan 2024
    The MHI in its year-end review for 2023 revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles were sold in India that benefitted from the FAME II scheme
    Over 5,200 crore disbursed Under FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles: MHI
    26 Dec 2023
