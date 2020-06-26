HT Auto

Gemopai Miso vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso Zepop
BrandGemopaiRowwet
Price₹ 44,000₹ 61,770
Range60-75 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Length
1500 mm-
Kerb Weight
45 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
620 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,404

