In 2026 Gemopai Miso or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Qv60
|Brand
|Gemopai
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.