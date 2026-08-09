In 2026 Gemopai Miso or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Gemopai
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)