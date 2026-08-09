In 2026 Gemopai Miso or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Gemopai
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.