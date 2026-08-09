In 2026 Gemopai Miso or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Gemopai
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.