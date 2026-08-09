In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs LXS 2.0 Comparison