Gemopai Miso vs Komaki Xone

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Xone
Komaki Xone
STD
₹45,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge85 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00047,632
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00045,000
RTO
01,350
Insurance
01,282
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,023

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
