In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs XGT X One Comparison