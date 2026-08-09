In 2026 Gemopai Miso or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|S1
|Brand
|Gemopai
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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