In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Miso vs Grazia Comparison