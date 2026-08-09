In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs F2I Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|F2i
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.