Gemopai Miso vs Hero Lectro C8

In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
C8
Hero Lectro C8
STD
₹32,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00064,998
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00032,499
RTO
032,499
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,397

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Image of 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 used for representational purpose.
    Tornado damages around 120 Chevrolet Corvette C8
    20 Dec 2021
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
