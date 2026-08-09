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Gemopai Miso vs Hero Lectro C6

In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs C6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso C6
BrandGemopaiHero Lectro
Price₹ 44,000₹ 34,999
Range60-75 km/charge50 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹34,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Length
1500 mm-
Kerb Weight
45 kg70 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
620 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Display
YesLED
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00038,032
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00034,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
945817

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