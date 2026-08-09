In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|C6
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.